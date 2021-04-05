Mom in custody after 2-month-old daughter was found dead in duffle bag full of ice, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A Baytown woman who was wanted after her daughter was found dead inside a duffle bag full of ice last year is now in custody, according to police.Nikki Reardon, 32, has been on the run since the incident occurred in September 2020. Her 2-month-old baby was found dead in a room at the Scottish Inn Suites in Baytown.According to the caller who first reported the incident, the 2-month-old had been dead at least 48 hours.At the time, police said officers repeatedly asked her about a child, but Reardon reportedly kept ignoring the question. Once officers obtained a search warrant, they went back in and found an infant girl in a pink duffle bag surrounded by ice.According to court records, Reardon told officers she was selling methamphetamine and cocaine to make a living, and the day the baby died, she claims she was packing some stuff in the hotel at 8 a.m. and woke up at 4:15 p.m. to find the baby face down on the bed.Reardon did not appear in court last month for an aggravated robbery charge and hasn't been seen since. Now, on top of several other charges, along with violating her probation, she's facing other charges, including tampering with evidence, primarily a corpse, and child endangerment.Authorities have not released the official cause of the baby's death. Reardon is expected to make her first court appearance Monday afternoon.