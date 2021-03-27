Baytown mom wanted after 2-month-old found dead in duffle bag full of ice

Have you seen Nikki Reardon? She’s on the run and it’s up to the public to find her. In addition to other charges, she’s wanted for the death of her 2-month-old daughter. The infant was found stuffed in a duffle bag (on ice) in a Baytown, Texas motel. pic.twitter.com/6gvKBeEzF0 — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) March 26, 2021

A tip to Crime stoppers is what led officers to the motel in the first place. Caller said the baby had been dead at least 48 hours at that point. — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) March 26, 2021

Reardon told officers she was packing up the motel room at 8 a.m. the day of the incident, and didn’t wake up until 4:15 p.m. The baby was lying face down on the bed next to her, dead. (Meth and cocaine were found in the room, so Reardon may have passed out). — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) March 26, 2021

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A tip to Crime Stoppers about a dead baby led the Baytown Police Department to the Scottish Inn Suites in Sept. 2020.When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Nikki Reardon wearing only a sports bra and shorts. Children's clothing and toys were scattered throughout the room.Police said officers repeatedly asked her about a child, but Reardon reportedly kept ignoring the question. Once officer obtained a search warrant, they went back in and found an infant girl in a pink duffle bag surrounded by ice.According to the caller who first reported the incident, the 2-month-old had been dead at least 48 hours. Now, Reardon remains on the run."This is someone who is facing very serious charges on many of the charges she has against her," said Assistant District Attorney James Gordon. "She is facing up to life in prison."According to court records, Reardon told officers she was selling methamphetamine and cocaine to make a living, and the day the baby died, she claims she was packing some stuff in the hotel at 8 a.m. and woke up at 4:15 p.m. to find the baby face down on the bed.Earlier this month, Reardon did not appear in court for an aggravated robbery charge and hasn't been seen since. Now, on top of several other charges, along with violating her probation, she's facing other charges, including tampering with evidence, primarily a corpse, and child endangerment.Officials are not releasing the cause of the baby's death. Prosecutors said they want Reardon to be found and be held accountable."This is someone, obviously for the safety of everybody in the community of Harris County, Texas, and really the surrounding areas, given the extent of her criminal history, we do want to make sure she's picked up as quickly and safely as possible," Gordon said.Reardon has charges dating back 15 years both in Harris County and Louisiana.Anyone with information regarding Reardon's whereabouts is urged to contact the Baytown Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).