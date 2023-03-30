Police said the woman was driving around 130 mph when she ran a red light and hit multiple cars last August. Her attorney says she suffered a seizure behind the wheel and froze.

Attorney says Houston nurse had seizure behind wheel in LA crash that left 6 dead

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) -- Attorneys for a traveling nurse from Houston who is facing six murder charges in a fiery wreck in Los Angeles say she suffered a seizure behind the wheel and froze while driving.

According to our news partners at the Houston Chronicle, Nicole Linton appeared before an LA judge in court last week.

Her attorneys told the judge they plan to have a neurologist who specializes in epilepsy and seizures testify on Linton's behalf.

In an interview with the New York Post's Marjorie Hernandez, Linton's attorney said her client hadn't slept for days, and insomnia can cause seizures.

Police said Linton was driving her black Mercedes-Benz around 130 mph when she drove through a red light and hit multiple cars back in August 2022, causing three of them to be engulfed in flames.

The crash killed Asherey Ryan, 23, her 11-month-old son Alonzo Quintero and her fiancé Reynold Lester. Ryan's unborn child was also killed in the crash, as well as Nateshia Lewis, 43, and Lynette Noble, 30.

Emergency room doctors who treated Linton in the immediate aftermath of the crash did not report any signs of seizure or impairment that would indicate a recent loss of consciousness, according to the prosecutor's motion.

In addition to the six murder charges, Linton is facing five counts of manslaughter. If convicted of all charges, she faces a potential sentence of 90 years to life in prison.