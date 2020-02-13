xfl

This Roughnecks star's moving interview made him a top trend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "Three torn ACLs and a broken back. Why are you here?" asked sideline reporter Brock Huard during the Houston Roughnecks' opening week win to kickoff the reignited XFL.

"I love football. For love of the game. Opportunity. (XFL owner) Vince McMahon has blessed me with a chance to further my career, and I couldn't be happier to be here," said combo running back/wide receiver Nick Holley, who had already wowed fans with a fantastic catch during the game.

Holley's on-the-field interview, which was beamed to millions of curious football fans, was arguably the most resonant part of the telecast.

RELATED: Fans show up big for Roughnecks as they make XFL debut

With the league just a week old, and with unclear expectations, Holley's story provided a glimpse into the individuals who make up the league. Apart from the players who already made their name in the NFL, players like Holley had a bumpy road to get to national spotlight.

In fact, Holley was working as a landscaper when he finally got the call to play in the XFL.

And it was that adversity that made the 5'10" product out of Kent State an instant star.

The demand for Holley has been so high, he told Eyewitness Sports the team created a Twitter account for him.

"I don't know how exactly to work Twitter," he admitted. "They hooked it up for me right after the game. They were like, 'Hey, you're trending.'"

While he also admitted to not knowing how to follow back, he made it abundantly clear.

"I'm blessed."

Against the Los Angeles Wildcats, Holley caught four of quarterback P.J. Walker's passes for 50 yards.

Holley has another chance to wow fans in Week 2 as Houston hosts the St. Louis BattleHawks on Sunday.

ABC13 airs the Roughnecks in Week 3 when they face the Tampa Bay Vipers on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m.

SEE ALSO: Meet the the Roughnecks' prankster, Banda-loving kicker
Castillo will be introducing the team to fans in English and Spanish on Saturday.

