Houston Roughnecks to play 2024 season home games at Rice Stadium, UFL says

The rebranded Houston Roughnecks of the United Football League will kick off their 10-game season in late March. Roughnecks head coach C.J. Johnson stopped by ABC13 to talk about the beginning of a new era.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Roughnecks have found their new home for their upcoming United Football League season.

The Roughnecks will play their home games at Rice Stadium, according to the league.

"Rice Stadium will be a great home for our Roughnecks, and we can't wait to deliver a phenomenal football product and fan experience that is uniquely H-Town," Russ Brandon, president and CEO of the UFL, said.

Last season, Houston played their home games at TDECU Stadium at the University of Houston, which is undergoing major renovations.

The Roughnecks recently added their new head coach, CJ Johnson.

According to the Roughnecks post on X, formerly Twitter, the team will release their 2024 season schedule on Monday, Feb. 5.

If you have any concerns about the 2024 Roughnecks season at Rice University, you can contact the ticket department at 346-568-1753 or tickets@uflroughnecks.com.

