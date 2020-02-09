Fans show up big for Roughnecks as they make XFL debut

The Roughnecks' quarterback PJ Walker threw for 274 yards and four touchdowns.
His first pass was a perfect throw to a wide open Cam Phillips who then tossed the football in the stands.
ABC13 caught up with the fan, Eddie Pellon, who ended up having to give the ball back.
"The ball was coming. I had to go after it!" Pellon said. "I saw him throw it. It was phenomenal. Awesome experience. This place is great."
The Roughnecks routed the Wildcats, 37-17.
The next game is Sunday, Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. versus the St. Louis Battlehawks.
Awesome win by the @XFLRoughnecks. Roughnecks fan Eddie Pellon caught the ball Cam Phillips threw in the stands. Eddie had to give it back. Come on @xfl2020 @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/Tgbky6sS9F— Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) February 9, 2020
ALWAYS GREAT to see & share a little time with @XFLRoughnecks @Ash3Washington after BIG 37-17 win on inaugural game of franchise!— Joe Gleason (@joeagleason) February 9, 2020
This was fun. #ForTheH pic.twitter.com/Gg0y4NC4Aq
.@XFLRoughnecks @tp_dagoer wanted to give S-O to DL Nick James from @HailStateFB James took it from there. Necks got James from Dallas in mid-January trade.— Joe Gleason (@joeagleason) February 9, 2020
This team will be fun to cover.@abc13houston @xfl2020 @RoughnecksF @CoreySportz pic.twitter.com/y95hkuBiME
.@XFLRoughnecks OL Avery Gennesy SHOUTOUTS to:— Joe Gleason (@joeagleason) February 9, 2020
-@Southaven_MS
-@AggieFootball
@abc13houston @RoughnecksF @EMCCathletics #WeLit pic.twitter.com/IdAWpCTJFy
RELATED:
Houston's XFL team names June Jones as head coach
Houston Roughnecks introduced as the city's XFL team name
ABC's slate of XFL games revealed for 2020 rebooted season
Follow the Eyewitness Sports team on Facebook: