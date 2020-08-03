baby delivery

Adorable 11-pound baby boy born at Sugar Land hospital

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Congratulations are in order for the new parents of what nurses are calling the largest newborn baby they've ever delivered.

Proud parents, Chris and Joann Prause, welcomed their son Lane on Friday morning.



Nurses at Houston Methodist Hospital in Sugar Land announced that baby Lane was born 11-pounds, 4 ounces and 22 inches long.

"Doctors were expecting approximately a 9-pounder as his brother was 10 [pounds]," Chris told ABC13. "But to everyone's surprise, Lane came out at 11 pounds, 4 ounces and 22 inches long."


