Houston mother beats COVID-19, gives birth to healthy triplets

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston woman is snuggled up with her three newborns, but it wasn't the smoothest path to get here.

At 28 weeks, the woman identified by her first name Maggie, went to the hospital for her scheduled admission and found out she tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Women's Hospital of Houston.

"Maggie's main concern was everyone but herself," hospital representatives said in an Instagram post. "She worried about the health of the triplets, her husband and their 5-year-old son, as well as the nurses and physicians caring for her."



A few weeks later, Maggie found out one of the baby's umbilical cords was wrapped around their neck. Maggie had to have an emergency C-section.

Isabella, Nathaniel, and Adriel were born 2 minutes apart on June 4. Mom and her babies were healthy, safe and undeniably resilient, hospital officials said.

The triplets are still in the care of the hospital a month after their birthday and are growing bigger every day.
