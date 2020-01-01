Society

Born just after midnight, meet Houston's first babies of 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a new year, new plans and new babies!

Houston's first babies of the year were welcomed into the world just seconds into 2020.

Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital welcomed a baby boy, Marco Aguero, who was born at 12:00:20 a.m., according to a statement from the hospital.

Marco Aguero was born at 12:00 a.m., just 20 seconds after midnight.
Photo: Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital



The Woman's Hospital of Texas took to Instagram to announce the birth of a new baby who was born at 12:02 a.m.



Then at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, weighing in at seven pounds and seven ounces, little Jasmine Sophia Sixtos was born at 12:07 a.m.

The hospital shared an adorable photo of Jasmine and her mom, both sporting "Happy New Year" hats.

Jasmine Sophia Sixtos, born at 12:07 a.m.
Photo: Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital



According to the hospital, Jasmine and her mom are doing well and are getting some rest after all of the excitement.

