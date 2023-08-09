Police officer helps save baby born in car en route to the hospital; body camera video shows rescue

The mother and baby were en route to the hospital when the officer oversaw the birth and guided the pair to safety.

The baby was struggling to breathe when the officer stepped in to help.

DEMING, N.M. -- A police officer is being hailed as a hero for helping a baby that was struggling to breathe after being born in the car on the way to the hospital.

Last month, Miguel Covarrubias rushed his pregnant wife, who was having contractions, to an emergency room in New Mexico. But the baby didn't wait to arrive at the hospital.

"She's like, 'I can feel the baby coming I can feel the head pushing,'" the new dad recalled. "I was like, 'OK hold on we're almost there. Just hold on.' I was going a decent speed."

New Mexico State Police Officer Ismael Perez was on patrol in Deming, New Mexico, when he received word of a frantic 911 call about a mother who had given birth while on the way to the hospital.

Perez told ABC News that he saw Covarrubias run a red light and followed him as he drove into the ER entrance. Perez immediately jumped out of the car and can be seen on body camera video asking to help the baby.

Covarrubias wife had given birth in the car, but the baby's umbilical cord was compressed and he was not breathing.

"Go get the nurse, tell them to hurry up, state police is on scene," Perez is heard saying on body camera video.

Perez began to tap on the newborn's back in an attempt to try to clear its throat. Thankfully, the baby began to cry.

"I have three kids of my own, so I've seen the doctors do that with my daughters because they came out of the womb the same way and no crying or anything," Perez said. "So I did the same thing."

Now, the mom, dad and Miguel Jr. are home and doing well -- and thankful that Perez was nearby.

"I was terrified. I didn't know what to do. And for him to jump into action the way he did and help me out, I just -- just thank you," Covarrubias told ABC News.