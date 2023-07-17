WATCH LIVE

Multiple injured after van crashes into eye doctor's office in Willowbrook area, deputies say

Monday, July 17, 2023 8:17PM
Multiple people were injured after a van drove through the front window of New Sights Eyecare in the Willowbrook area, deputies say.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a van crashed into the front window of an optometrist's office Monday afternoon, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

Constable deputies said the wreck happened at New Sights Eyecare, located in the 13400 block of Cutten Road.

Investigators said multiple people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Although details are limited, the constable's office tweeted pictures of the crash, showing the van halfway into the building.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the afternoon for live updates.

