Man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death pleaded guilty to similar crime in 2021, records show

The man accused of killing his girlfriend at her New Hope Housing apartment plead guilty to stabbing another woman in 2021, charging documents say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The search continues for the suspect wanted in a deadly domestic violence stabbing that happened Saturday night at New Hope Housing in northeast Houston.

At about 7:10 p.m., Houston police responded to reports of a woman pleading for help from an apartment in a low-income housing complex at 2424 Sakowitz Street. When they arrived, they found a 43-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds at the entrance of her apartment.

"At this time, it's believed to be domestic violence. The female (was) pronounced deceased at the scene. The person of interest at this time is believed to be the boyfriend," Lt. T. Davis said.

HPD identified the suspect as 58-year-old Marques Kelvin Potts. According to his criminal record, he pleaded guilty to stabbing a woman back in March 2021 and was ordered to have no contact with her. It does not appear that she is the same woman from Saturday's stabbing. Her age does not match HPD's description.

The identity of Saturday's victim is still pending through the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. According to a statement from New Hope Housing, both the suspect and victim were residents at their Sakowitz location. A spokesperson for the apartment complex said they increased security presence as an added safety measure.

"We deeply regret the horrific murder of one of New Hope's residents due to intimate partner violence. Our thoughts are with her friends and family as they grieve this loss. We are working closely with Houston Area Women's Center to strengthen our ability to ensure any resident who might be in an abusive situation has access to life-saving services," the statement said.

Anyone with information on this case or Potts' whereabouts is urged to contact HPD's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.

