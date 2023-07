Homicide investigation underway into deadly stabbing in northeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly stabbing in northeast Houston Saturday night.

The Houston Police Department said the incident happened along Sakowitz Street, near the Greater Fifth Ward, at about 7:12 p.m.

One person was reportedly killed in the stabbing.

Police have not confirmed the identity of the victim or released any suspect information.