2 suspects wanted in fatal New Caney shooting arrested in Oklahoma, authorities say

BRYAN COUNTY, Oklahoma (KTRK) -- Two people wanted in connection to a murder in New Caney were arrested in Oklahoma on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Investigators in Bryan County, Oklahoma said they arrested 41-year-old Stephen Roger Edwards and 32-year-old Nicole Marie Crisp. Authorities had named them as one of the three suspects in the August murder of Bradley Holloway.

On Aug. 29, detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff's office responded to a shooting call in the 17200 block of Creekwood Drive in New Caney. Holloway was pronounced dead at the scene.

A third suspect, 29-year-old Christopher Justice, was arrested earlier this month in connection with the deadly shooting.

Authorities said they are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting.