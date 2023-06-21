NBA Draft: Houston Cougars star Marcus Sasser on pre-draft Nuggets visit: 'It was fun for sure'

Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser told ABC13 he expects to be selected in the late-first or early-second round. Denver is among possible landing spots.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All-American Houston Cougars star Marcus Sasser tells ABC13 Sports that Thursday night's NBA Draft is everything he's dreamed about since he started playing basketball.

"I'm just enjoying the moment, living it. You only get this chance one time. Me, I'm just taking it in every day," Sasser said.

As one of the top prospects at the guard position, he will spend the evening surrounded by his family and the people who have supported him for years. He's also ready to make whatever adjustments are necessary to enjoy a great career.

Sasser told ABC13 he took seven visits to NBA teams for workouts.

He wrapped up a long pre-draft process with a visit to the newly-crowned NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets.

"Just to be in that environment - the world champions. Just kind of seeing how they work and building that relationship with that whole front office was a good experience. And it was fun for sure," Sasser said.

Many NBA teams view Sasser as more of a point guard at the next level after he starred at shooting guard for the Coogs. He's ready to make the adjustment.

"I definitely think I can play the point. I will bring the energy - and just being able to shoot the ball and spread the floor," he said.

Sasser has also earned high marks from scouts for his ability to be "a great on-ball defender."

Sasser will also take some business experience into the next phase of his career. New name, image and likeness rules, often called "NIL," allow college players to make money from endorsements.

Sasser took full advantage of opportunities he created with hard work and great play. When he talked this week, he was picking up a new car from one of his business deals at an Echo Park dealership.

Sasser explained that it was important to him to take more from the experience than just money or a car.

"It's good to go meet new people in different businesses. Just build relationships with new organizations," he said.

Sasser told Eyewitness Sports he expects to hear his name called late in the first round or early in the second round Thursday.

Wherever he goes, he'll be ready to excel after a great career and experience with head coach Kelvin Sampson.

"I'm real proud. I feel like coach has done a great job since he's been here of getting the right players and getting them ready for the next level," he said.

