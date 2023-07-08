Top draft picks Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore were officially introduced to the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center.

Houston Rockets' rookie Amen Thompson to miss summer league after tweaking ankle in debut: Sources

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTRK) -- Houston Rockets rookie guard Amen Thompson has a Grade 2 ankle sprain and will be out 3 to 4 weeks, a source told Andscape.

The video above is from a previous report.

The No. 4 overall pick in last month's draft, Thompson will be in a boot for a week and is expected to miss the rest of summer league.

RELATED: NBA Draft: Houston Rockets go with Amen Thompson at No. 4, Cam Whitmore at No. 20

Thompson underwent an MRI on Saturday after suffering the injury in his debut Friday against Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Henderson, who was the No.3 overall draft pick by the Trailblazers, also suffered an injury to his right shoulder in his summer league debut.

He left with a left ankle injury after taking an awkward fall when he attempted to block a shot under the basket in the fourth quarter.

Thompson finished the game with 16 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals and 4 blocks in 28 minutes. He was slated to play his twin brother,Ausar,and theDetroit Pistons on Sunday before the injury.

ESPN contributed to this report.