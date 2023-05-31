The 2022-23 Houston Cougars gave the school its fourth straight Sweet Sixteen berth, which gives them bragging rights they share with just one other team still alive in the field.

Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead returning for senior season after pulling out of NBA Draft

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When the head coach Kelvin Sampson and his Houston Cougars tip off their inaugural season in the Big 12 Conference, they will do with a big star returning.

On Wednesday, Jamal Shead announced he withdrew his name from the 2023 NBA Draft and will return to play for his senior season.

Shead, along with outgoing senior and fellow guard Marcus Sasser, was part of a star-studded backcourt that propelled the Coogs to a Sweet Sixteen run this past March Madness.

The video above is from a March 2023 report on UH's March Madness run.

"When writing your story, don't let anyone else hold the pen. I will be withdrawing my name from the NBA Draft to return to Houston. This chapter has pages left to be written..." Shead wrote in a statement that concluded with the hashtag "#ToBeContinued."

Shead, who's from Manor, Texas, which is outside of Austin, arrived at UH as a four-star recruit, choosing the Coogs over Texas A &M, among other schools.

He was part of the three past Coogs teams that qualified for the NCAA tournament. His career game came in a Sweet Sixteen upset over Arizona in 2022, when he scored a tourney career-high 21 points.

Meantime, Shead's teammates - Sasser and freshman forward Jarace Walker - are hoping to hear their names called during the NBA Draft on June 22.

Three weeks out from the draft, ESPN has Walker as the No. 7 overall prospect and Sasser as the 37th. Walker is the top power forward available.

