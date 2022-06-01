nba draft

Houston guard Marcus Sasser to announce whether he'll stay in NBA Draft ahead of midnight deadline

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Marcus Sasser's absence throughout the Houston Cougars' Elite Eight run was well-documented throughout the NCAA tournament this past spring.

So, it wouldn't be too far of a stretch to imagine whether Sasser, as well as fellow star Tramon Mark, being on that tournament team would have pushed the Coogs to a deeper run and possibly a national championship.

In any case, Sasser, a marquee player for the Houston men's basketball program, has two paths to choose ahead of an NCAA deadline Wednesday night: remain in the NBA Draft or run it back with the Coogs.

The 6-foot 2-inch junior guard is expected to reveal what he has decided via his Instagram at about 7 p.m. CT.

In April, Sasser declared eligibility for the NBA Draft, but left the door open for a return to UH for his senior year. Just a week ago, Sasser posted photos of himself at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.

Sasser was lost for the season last December due to a toe injury. That news came just days after Mark revealed he would need to miss the rest of the 2021-2022 campaign after shoulder surgery.

But the rest of coach Kelvin Sampson's squad valiantly picked up the slack in their absence, going 18-3 en route to American Athletic Conference regular season and tournament championships.

Then, the Coogs, as a five-seed, defeated UAB, Illinois, and top-seed Arizona, before losing to Villanova and just missing a second straight Final Four berth.

As of Wednesday, ESPN ranked Sasser as the 14th best point guard and 70th best player available in this year's NBA Draft pool.
