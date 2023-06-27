The Houston Rockets officially introduce 1st-round draft picks Thompson, Whitmore at Toyota Center

Top draft picks Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore were officially introduced to the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Monday, the Houston Rockets introduced new draftees Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore at Toyota Center.

We also got to meet their families and learn more about two more young players who could help the Rockets' rebuild pick up some much-needed momentum.

Head coach Ime Udoka summed up what many analysts view as a great draft night haul for Houston. "These are two guys that we targeted with the early picks, and for us to get two guys of this caliber, this is a huge night for us," he said.

Thompson is a 6-foot-7-inch guard with electric athleticism who played the last two seasons for Overtime Elite in Atlanta, Georgia.

Whitmore is still 18 years old after one season at Villanova. He's also 6 feet 7 inches tall and can score and shoot from the forward position.

Here are their scouting reports on one another: Thompson says Whitmore, who has a 40.5-inch vertical leap, "Cam is super athletic, good shooter. (He) can really break somebody down off the dribble. I'd say he's like a freight train. Put you in the paint and dunk on you."

Whitmore offered this about the 20-year-old Thompson: "Tall athlete, jump out of the gym, raise on somebody. Athletic finisher. Can do pretty much everything on the floor."

Each player brings strong connections to Houston. Thompson's older brother Troy Thompson Jr. played at Prairie View A &M. He's eight years older than his brother, Amen, and was a mentor and coach to pave his path to the NBA.

He tells ABC13 Amen is a "super charismatic person. He's very funny. He's a great teammate and a great human being, and he's always ready to grow."

ABC13's Greg Bailey got to talk with Cam Whitmore's dad, Myron. He showed off his tattoo that reads "#1 Fan."

Myron also has a tattoo of the word "resilient" that he says sums up the Rockets' first-round pick. He says he is proud that Cam has overcome injuries and doubters to make his NBA dream come true.

"He had a sign that said 'NBA player' when he was in the fifth grade. Even during that time, I was like, you've got to have a Plan B. He's never had a Plan B at all," he said.

Myron Whitmore is thrilled his son has found a new home in Houston, where he trained leading up to the draft.

