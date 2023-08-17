National Nonprofit Day spotlight: Avondale House serving people with autism

ABC13 spotlights Avondale House, the only nonprofit in greater Houston that serves people with autism from the age of five throughout their lifetime.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Aug. 17 is National Nonprofit Day. It's an opportunity to recognize organizations that give back to the community.

Avondale House is the only agency in greater Houston that serves people with autism from the age of five throughout their lifetime.

Their mission is to help these individuals reach their full potential, and the need for their services grows every year.

Chief Executive Officer Steve Vetrano joined Eyewitness News live to discuss the programs that make their mission possible and ways the community can support Avondale House.

