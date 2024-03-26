Looking past awareness, advocates prepare to celebrate Autism Acceptance Month in April

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ahead of Autism Acceptance Month, Avondale House CEO Steve Vetrano explained that our community has achieved awareness. Now, the focus is on the acceptance of individuals on the spectrum and their unique needs.

Avondale House was established in 1976 by a group of parents of children with autism. Now, it's the only agency in the Greater Houston area that serves individuals living with moderate to severe autism from the age of five throughout their lifetime.

The non-profit offers various services, including a year-round school, adult day program, supported employment program, and family-oriented group homes.

Vetrano said these services are needed in the Greater Houston area, but the community is stepping up to support them. The Desert Gallery is donating 10% of their sales of a specially designed cookie to Avondale House, and a generous donor has announced a matching gift during April.

Avondale House is also planning a spring event called "Embracing Autism, Hear Our Voices."

Funds raised during Autism Acceptance Month will help Avondale House on the journey of expansion.

"We need your support to continue to foster a community where individuals with autism can thrive, learn, and build essential life skills in a supportive and enriching environment," the nonprofit's website says.

