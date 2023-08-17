ABC13's weekly job fair focuses on how to get paid while making a difference on nonprofits

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In honor of National Nonprofit Day, our ABC13 Who's Hiring Job Fair features ways to get involved in those organizations and get paid while making a difference.

National Nonprofit Day is recognized on Aug. 17, and during our job fair, a guest from the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston will join us to talk about what it's like working for a nonprofit.

You can stream the event at 10 a.m. Thursday wherever you stream ABC13.

We'll also have several job opportunities in the nonprofit sector that participants can apply for. Several other immediate-hire job opportunities in industries including retail, manufacturing, and health care will also be highlighted.

During the event, Workforce Solutions career advisors will take applications and work to line up qualified applicants with interviews. If you apply during the event, you could land an interview in days.

Participants can apply online or through our ABC13 hotline powered by Workforce Solutions at 713-243-6663.

To see the jobs, visit the Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section.

For updates on employment, hiring and free job fairs, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.