ABC13's Who's Hiring job fair explores how employers are adapting to help those with autism

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- April is Autism Awareness Month, and our ABC13 Who's Hiring job fair with Workforce Solutions will feature guests sharing advice and different services available to help people with autism find jobs.

You can watch this week's job fair in the video player above.

The CDC said one in 36 children are diagnosed with autism. Later in life, it can impact people looking for jobs because people with autism are impacted by things such as light and sound.

On Thursday, we'll explore what employers are doing to work with people with autism. We'll have someone from Peak Performers, and Texas Workforce Commission vocational rehabilitation services join us on the stream.

If you're looking for a job, we'll also have several immediate hire positions in industries like warehousing, welding, and automotive. Our job fair starts at 10:00 a.m. Thursday. You can watch it on our website, or wherever you stream ABC13.

During the event, Workforce Solutions career advisors will take calls. You can reach them with the ABC13 hotline at 713-243-6663.

To see the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.

