'ReCenter,' nonprofit resource for the homeless and people recovering from addiction, could close

"For me, this is a lighthouse," a graduate of Houston's non-profit organization told ABC13. The CEO of the non-profit said that the company is facing financial troubles brought on by the pandemic.

"For me, this is a lighthouse," a graduate of Houston's non-profit organization told ABC13. The CEO of the non-profit said that the company is facing financial troubles brought on by the pandemic.

"For me, this is a lighthouse," a graduate of Houston's non-profit organization told ABC13. The CEO of the non-profit said that the company is facing financial troubles brought on by the pandemic.

"For me, this is a lighthouse," a graduate of Houston's non-profit organization told ABC13. The CEO of the non-profit said that the company is facing financial troubles brought on by the pandemic.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston non-profit that has serviced thousands of homeless individuals and people recovering from addiction is in danger of shutting its doors.

ReCenter, which is located in Midtown at 3809 Main St., has been in operation for nearly 74 years.

They provide transitional housing with the ultimate goal of getting people struggling with addiction back on their feet.

ReCenter's CEO, Steve Brinkman, spoke candidly over the phone about the non-profit's state of affairs. He also shared that he's a graduate of the program himself.

He said they are facing financial troubles brought on by the pandemic.

Two weeks ago, they stopped taking in new people while they tried to find a path forward.

When ABC13 showed up, current residents sang nothing but praises for the non-profit.

"For me, this is a lighthouse," Nathan Grace, a graduate of the program, said.

Tyniesha Elleson says it's been a blessing for her as a transgender woman who often feels safe but has been unsafe in other facilities.

"This place literally saved my life," Elleson said.

Victoria Souza said she's relapsed three times and found a way through ReCenter.

"It is the best stepping stone I have ever had," Souza said.

Recenter fills a great need in the community.

Those in recovery seeking temporary housing can work for ReCenter and live rent-free.

"I've been to other places, and this one right here is the best I've ever been in. They treat you like a human, not just like some dope head off the street," Brandi Humphrey, a program participant, said.

It's a safe haven for many, but to its own detriment, according to Brinkman.

He said during the pandemic, they made exceptions for those who got laid off and couldn't pay rent.

This was on top of incurring costs for personal protective equipment, sanitation stations, and resources for residents navigating COVID.

Overall, he says it was a seven-figure hit.

"There are many men and women who have walked through these doors and changed their lives. It is very sad to see what is going on," Grace said.

The City of Houston's Housing and Community Development Department provided a statement to ABC13.

"Upon discovering that the ReCenter was facing financial challenges and unable to sustain its current level of operation long-term, the City recommended the facility temporarily halt accepting new residents."

"It breaks my heart for the people that have to come in after me," Souza said.

Humphrey got emotional thinking about the injustice the closure would do to the community.

"It has really been good to me, and it feels like it's going to be taken from me," Humphrey said.

Residents have heard rumors about a 30-day notice to vacate.

Brinkman said no such notice has been issued, and no decision to close has been made.

But the fear is palpable because the future for people living in Recenter is anything but certain.

"I don't have anywhere to go after this," Willy Williams Jr. said.

Lula Stephens said there are many like her who are sick and on medications.

She worries about them the most.

"This is a good place. It saved my life, and by the grace of God, I hope it doesn't close down," Stephens said.

"If we are unable to stabilize the organization, then yes, of course, ReCenter will do everything in our power to aid program participants in relocation. I have been contacted by many of our community partners who offer to assist should the need arise," Brinkman said.

You can visit the Midtown's non-profit ReCenter for more information.

For updates on this story, follow Alex Bozarjian on Facebook, X and Instagram.