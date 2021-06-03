'No Layups' podcast dives into athletes' minds after Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tennis star Naomi Osaka's decision to skip post-match media scrums at the French Open, as well as her eventual withdrawal from the major tournament, is putting mental health in focus throughout the sports world.The No. 2-ranked woman in tennis cited her mental well-being for her choice to bail on press conferences at Roland Garros.The reaction over Osaka's decision is strong, both praising and critical of the 23-year-old.Thursday's "No Layups" podcast dives into athletic psyche when former ESPN anchor and Duke tennis player Prim Siripipat joins hosts ABC13's David Nuno and Raheel Ramzanali.Siripipat, who is currently a doctoral candidate in psychology, is discussing the mental side of athletics and Osaka's situation.Siripipat is also talking about the relaunch of her "The Next Chapter" podcast, as well as an ESPN experience that she has shared with Raheel when both were early in their careers. (Think "American Idol" for sports anchors.)