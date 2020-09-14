weather

We're about to run out of names for 2020 hurricanes: So then what happens?

By
SAN FRANCISCO -- With the naming of Tropical Storm Vicky Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is left with only one name remaining on the 2020 Atlantic hurricane list: Wilfred.

Since this has been one of the most active hurricane seasons on record, what happens after Wilfred is used, if more storms develop?

Well, the NHC would then begin using the Greek alphabet to name additional storms.

RELATED: Hurricane Sally strengthens, becomes Category 2 as it approaches Gulf Coast

This has happened only once before.

It was in 2005, when the NHC had to use six letters from the Greek alphabet: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, and Zeta.

RELATED: Bay Area, California hit with some of the worst air quality in the world

By the way, the NHC does not use the letters Q, U, X, Y, and Z, because there are too few names beginning with those letters.

2020 has been one of the most active hurricane seasons ever.

In addition to tropical storm Vicky, a rapidly intensifying Hurricane Sally is closing on the northern Gulf Coast, threatening Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama with high wind and possible flooding from storm surge and heavy rain. Sally, is one of five storms churning simultaneously in the Atlantic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfloridageorgianorth carolinasouth carolinalouisianamississippitexasalabamatropical stormtropical weatherweathertropical depressionhurricane
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
CA wakes up to some of the worst air quality in the world
Spare the Air Alert in effect for Bay Area through Wednesday
Hurricane Sally approaches Gulf Coast as tropics remain active
WEATHER
Here's when we could get some humidity relief
City of Houston launches virtual climate action plan event
How wildfire smoke can impact your health
Temps plunge, bringing snow to Colorado, Montana and Wyoming
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
With ink barely dry on $177M deal, Deshaun Watson sued
HPD called to suspicious 'bottle wrapped in duct tape' at park
Louisville to pay $12M to Breonna Taylor's mom in settlement
No probable cause found to charge teen with woman's murder
Here's why companies are already making COVID-19 vaccine
2 charges dismissed in trial over Arkema plant fire
ABC13 to host town hall on closing gap for Hispanic students
Show More
Here's when we could get some humidity relief
SPONSORED: Hispanic Heritage Month
Woman's purse snatched from car as she was with neighbor
Daughter makes plea to help dad's taco truck in Humble
These Houston-area malls will be closed on Thanksgiving
More TOP STORIES News