Weather

Hurricane Sally approaches Gulf Coast as tropics remain active

This year's hurricane season is on pace to be the most active of all time, so it's no wonder that the tropics remain very busy.

The National Hurricane Center now sees several tropical waves in the Atlantic storm basin.

Tropical Storm Sally on Monday strengthened into a hurricane, becoming at Category 2 at 5 p.m. Sally's winds are up to 100 mph.

It's expected to remain a Category 2 until it makes landfall.

The slow-moving system could dump tons of rain in its path.



Sally is expected to bring extremely dangerous and life-threatening storm surge. Storm surge warnings have been issued from Port Fourchon in Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border.

Hurricane conditions are expected early Tuesday in southeastern Louisiana and later that night along Mississippi, Alabama and Florida Panhandle. The NHC said it's still too early to determine where Sally's center will move onshore.

Sally is the earliest "S" storm in recorded history.



On Monday morning, Tropical Storm Vicky formed west of the Cabo Verde Islands. It is not expected to cause a serious impact and will be short-lived. Vicky is the 20th named storm of the season and currently the fifth named storm in the Atlantic.



Preparing your hurricane kit during COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos

Since we are still dealing with COVID-19 during hurricane season your hurricane kit might look a little different this year.



Out in the Atlantic, Hurricane Paulette is moving northwest at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.

The eye and eyewall of Paulette is over Bermuda on Monday morning.

After hitting Bermuda, the storm is expected to turn north and stay away from the United States. Swells from Paulette are expected to impact parts of the Leeward Islands, the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, Bermuda and the southeastern United States.

Tropical Storm Teddy was named on Monday morning after forming off the west coast of Africa. Teddy is moving west-northwest at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Teddy could become a major hurricane, possibly a category 3, later in the week.



Rene is currently a tropical depression out in the Atlantic Ocean moving northwest at 6 mph with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph.

What happens when we run out of letters of the alphabet for hurricane names?

EMBED More News Videos

It turns out the list starts over, with the Greek Alphabet. We'll look at the first six names on that list:



A tropical wave off Africa's west coast has a 30 percent chance of development over the next 48 hours. Another wave in the Gulf has a 10 percent chance of development in the next 48 hours.

The next storm to become a tropical storm will be named Wilfred, the final name before moving on to the Greek alphabet. Here's what happens if we run out of names.

The last time that happened was 2005--which is the current record holder for the most active hurricane season ever.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernctropical weatherhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
18-year-old charged with murder after woman was killed in her sleep
Baytown officer indicted in killing of Pamela Turner last year
How fallen deputy's story is changing city 1 year after death
Woman's purse snatched from car as she was with neighbor
Houston rental assistance program to be updated
Experts say we're closer to COVID-19 vaccine
Car crashes into church in SE Houston
Show More
Wounded deputy struggled to aid partner after shooting
Navajo Nation calls for investigation into Fort Hood deaths
Taco Bell introduces Jalapeno Noir to its menu
This is how many people will be allowed back at Lakewood
Hurricane Sally gains Category 2 strength ahead of landfall
More TOP STORIES News