Wife and husband dead in apparent murder-suicide in NE Harris Co. on Christmas morning

HCSO Homicide/Crime Scene Investigators are at the 5600 blk of Daun Street. Units discovered an apparent murder suicide involving a husband and wife. Both are deceased at the scene. 5 children were also at the location ranging in ages 7-16. Children not injured. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/x64YWRLLUg — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 25, 2021

Update to murder-suicide on Daun Street: the husband and wife were discovered in the front lawn. Husband has been identified as Arsenio Gonzalez (45) & his wife Maria Gonzalez (42). The wife had signs of blunt trauma and the husband appeared to have a self-inflected gunshot https://t.co/xSHd3jt5wr — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 25, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Five children are without their parents on Christmas morning after they both died in what deputies believe was a murder-suicide overnight in northeast Harris County.Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to a trailer park in the 5600 block of Daun Street around 1 a.m. and found a man and a woman dead in the front lawn of a residence.Deputies determined 42-year-old Maria Gonzalez had suffered blunt force trauma to the head, and 45-year-old Arsenio Gonzalez had a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.Investigators believe the incident was a murder-suicide. A firearm was located at the scene.Deputies said there were five children inside the residence at the time, ranging in age from 7 to 16 years old. The children did not witness the assault or the shooting and were not injured, deputies said.The husband and wife were at a family function earlier in the day, according to investigators. They returned to their home, and that's when the incident occurred.Deputies said the investigation into what led up to the assault and shooting is ongoing.Officials are in contact with Child Protective Services, and believe the children will likely be released to a family member.