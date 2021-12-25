murder suicide

Wife and husband dead in apparent murder-suicide in NE Harris Co. on Christmas morning

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Five children are without their parents on Christmas morning after they both died in what deputies believe was a murder-suicide overnight in northeast Harris County.

Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to a trailer park in the 5600 block of Daun Street around 1 a.m. and found a man and a woman dead in the front lawn of a residence.

Deputies determined 42-year-old Maria Gonzalez had suffered blunt force trauma to the head, and 45-year-old Arsenio Gonzalez had a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators believe the incident was a murder-suicide. A firearm was located at the scene.



Deputies said there were five children inside the residence at the time, ranging in age from 7 to 16 years old. The children did not witness the assault or the shooting and were not injured, deputies said.

The husband and wife were at a family function earlier in the day, according to investigators. They returned to their home, and that's when the incident occurred.

Deputies said the investigation into what led up to the assault and shooting is ongoing.

Officials are in contact with Child Protective Services, and believe the children will likely be released to a family member.

GET HELP: If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you don't have to go through it alone. Call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or contact the live chat at https://hawc.org/.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

