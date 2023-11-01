When officers arrived after receiving a 911 call about a husband reportedly running around with a knife and having suicidal thoughts, an 8-year-old girl told them "Daddy's stabbing mommy," police said.

Man stabbed wife to death, tried to take his own life while 8-year-old child was home, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is dead after she was stabbed in an attempted murder-suicide in the Brookhaven neighborhood on Houston's southside, according to police.

Houston police were called to a home on Elberta Street near Sunflower Street just after 4 a.m. Wednesday. A 911 caller reportedly told dispatchers her husband was in a major crisis and running around with a knife, having suicidal thoughts.

When officers arrived at the scene, they didn't hear anything coming from the home. They went to the back of the house, where they saw an 8-year-old girl come out of a downstairs bedroom and run towards the front door, HPD said.

"So they go back to the front door and make entry, go inside. The little girl said, 'Daddy's stabbing mommy,'" Lt. R. Willkens said. "They go in, they find both of them in the back bathroom. Both major injuries."

The man survived wounds but was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

"He's actually stabbed himself from what we understand, a few times, transported possibly in critical condition as well," Willkens said.

His 49-year-old wife was pronounced dead at the scene. The 8-year-old girl was not hurt.

SEE ALSO: Man shoots estranged wife to death in driveway during murder-suicide in Katy, HCSO says

The scene unfolded just hours after a murder-suicide at a Katy-area home.

Deputies said a man shot and killed his 35-year-old estranged wife on Upland Spring Trace while three children were inside the home.

The 41-year-old husband died by suicide after he killed her, according to authorities.