Man shoots estranged wife to death in driveway during murder-suicide in Katy, HCSO says

A woman was shot to death in the driveway of her home on Upland Spring Trace in Katy late Tuesday night in a murder-suicide, deputies say.

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 35-year-old woman was shot to death by her estranged husband in a murder-suicide in Katy, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

The 41-year-old husband died by suicide after he killed her, according to authorities.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the 3100 block of Upland Spring Trace at about 10:55 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found the woman dead from a gunshot wound in the driveway. A 25-year-old woman who had been stabbed was taken to the hospital.

Deputies told ABC13, the violence unfolded as the wife returned home from work. She was just getting out of her car, when the man confronted her and shot her in the driveway, officials said.

After the shooting, he allegedly forced his way into the house, where he stabbed the 25-year-old. She is expected to survive.

Three children, ages 7, 13 and 16, were inside the home at the time, but they were not injured.

Deputies found the man about a mile away from the house, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

There were prior domestic violence calls, but that's still under investigation, said Sgt. Greg Pinkins with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The 25-year-old's connection to the victim or the suspect wasn't immediately clear.

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also visit click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.

If you or a loved one is struggling with a mental health crisis or considering suicide, call or text 988.

