Murder charge filed against 22-year-old accused of leading deputies on chase in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 22-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including murder, after allegedly leading deputies on a chase and crashing out in northwest Harris County last week.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says that at about 3:49 a.m. on Feb. 24, 22-year-old Jaime Joel Rook-Perez was driving a stolen black 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee along the 20600 block of Hufsmith-Kohrville Road.

HCSO said someone was in the Jeep's passenger seat as Perez was being chased by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office deputies.

That's when Perez reportedly failed to drive in a single lane and crashed into a tree on the side of the road.

The passenger, who has not been identified, was found dead at the scene, and Perez was flown to the hospital.

Perez was arrested on felony murder, evading in a motor vehicle, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, deputies said.

Court records show Perez was out on bond for a previous evading charge from September 2022, when he allegedly reached speeds of over 100 mph.