Reactions come in after removal of Kendleton mayor from office: 'It was a bittersweet moment'

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The now former mayor of Kendleton has been removed from office after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor.

ABC13 reporter Lileana Pearson picked up the story in 2023 and has followed it for years. It started when the mayor was accused of not answering open records requests, overcharging an RV park on water, using city funds for personal use, and more.

Now the people of Kendleton and RV park owner Todd Doucet are hoping things will calm down after Darryl Humphrey took a plea deal on Monday.

"It was a bittersweet moment," Doucet said.

Doucet said the plea deal given to former Mayor Darryl Humphrey isn't what he wanted, but it does provide some closure to the years-long legal fight.

"Overall I understand they felt it was the better choice, but I disagree with that," Doucet said.

Facing felonies and misdemeanors, the Fort Bend DA and Humphrey's team settled on a final deal. On Monday, Humphrey pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor of not fulfilling an open records request, was removed from office immediately, and sentenced to three days in jail, which he got credit for time served.

"I guess I was surprised that he was willing to accept a plea agreement or plead guilty, I should say, and accept a conviction," Charonn Thompson, the Fort Bend DA's prosecutor with the public integrity division, said.

The DA's office said Humphrey was mostly quiet during the signing, he thanked the court and left. Doucet said he was at court Monday, and that he and Humphrey exchanged no words. Doucet is hoping this is a season of life passed and that the next administration is ready to step up to the place.

"It's going to be a lot of work to correct a lot of the issues that this city has been facing, so I wish them the best of luck," Doucet said.

ABC13 confirming with Kendleton Mayor Pro Tem Carolyn Jenkins that she will serve as mayor until an election is held in November. Both she and the DA are hoping this puts a bow on the recent Kendleton drama.

As for Doucet, he's had no parting words for the former mayor of Kendleton.

"At this point, it's kind of water under the bridge, but at the same time I bid him farewell and good luck on his travels," Doucet said.

ABC13 made multiple attempts to contact Humphrey but was unsuccessful.

