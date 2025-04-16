Fort Bend County Judge KP George's former chief of staff pleads guilty in fake racist post scandal

As part of his agreement, Taral Patel will be on probation for two years, have to complete 200 community service hours and write letters of apology.

As part of his agreement, Taral Patel will be on probation for two years, have to complete 200 community service hours and write letters of apology.

As part of his agreement, Taral Patel will be on probation for two years, have to complete 200 community service hours and write letters of apology.

As part of his agreement, Taral Patel will be on probation for two years, have to complete 200 community service hours and write letters of apology.

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County Judge KP George's former chief of staff may have to testify against his former boss as part of a plea agreement reached Tuesday.

Taral Patel pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of misrepresentation of identity by a candidate charges.

Patel created fake social media accounts using real people's photos and left racist comments on Fort Bend County Judge KP George's social media posts in 2022 when he was seeking re-election. At the time, Patel was his chief of staff.

When Patel ran for county commissioner in 2024, he again left fake racist comments on his own social pages trying to garner sympathy.

Patel was first charged in September 2024 in the scheme, two months before he appeared on the ballot.

As part of his agreement, Patel will be on probation for two years, have to complete 200 community service hours and write letters of apology.

Charron Thompson, the chief prosecutor for the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office Public Integrity Unit, said Patel admitted that he did not work alone, and George is the only other person who has been implicated.

George is also charged in the case.

"The agreement did come with his agreement to participate should that become necessary," Thompson said.

She explained that Patel could have to testify and said no plea agreements are in the works in the George's cases.

In his apology letter to the Fort Bend County community, he said he is "deeply remorseful" and that he has wanted to express his regrets for a long time. He went on to say he and his family have lost a lot, and he has had to endure harsh public scrutiny and now faces an uncertain future.

"Today I ask you for grace and kindness," Patel wrote in his apology letter. "Even if it's not deserved, I ask for your forgiveness. I promise I will dedicate myself even more fiercely to doing good...."

Patel did not answer a call from ABC13 on Tuesday afternoon.

KP George's attorney Jared Woodfill sent the following statement to ABC13.

"The Fort Bend County DA, Brian Middleton, knows there is no evidence that Judge George engaged in any illegal activity in violation of the Texas Election Code or any other statute. That is why he broke the law and bypassed the Texas Ethics Commission prior to indicting Judge George for an alleged campaign violation. Interestingly, DA Middleton has been found to have violated the Texas Election Code and sanctioned for his conduct. However, he did not prosecute himself. Mr. Patel's plea agreement, which is a mere slap on the wrist, appears to be the DA's effort to further manufacture a case against Judge George, cutting backroom deals in exchange for testimony. Attorney Brian Middleton is using Mr. Patel as a pawn in an effort to take out his political opponent, Judge George. Judge George has never even been found liable by Texas Ethics Commission, the body responsible for investigating alleged violations of the Texas Election Code. This case is about DA Middleton capturing the news headline in an effort to influence an election in his favor. This weaponization of the district attorneys office should concern every resident of Fort Bend County and the State of Texas. If a DA can abuse his office in an effort to take out a high profile political opponent, what chance is there for the every day citizen when he or she crosses a politically ambitious DA. Judge George will continue to stand against injustice and for all residents of Fort Bend County."

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, X and Instagram.