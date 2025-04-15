Investigation underway after man found dead near Buffalo Bayou

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway into a man's death after his body was found near downtown Houston on Tuesday.

The Houston Police Department said officers responded to 1900 Runnels Street after they received a drowning call at about 3:20 p.m.

HPD said the man was found near Buffalo Bayou, though it's unclear how he died or how long his body had been there.

