Former insurance agent accused of stealing nearly $9,000 from longtime client

A Friendswood woman says she is without insurance because her longtime insurance agent pocketed thousands of dollars of her own money.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A former licensed insurance agent is now accused of stealing almost $9,000 from a longtime client, a widow working two jobs.

Edgar Peralta has been charged with a state jail felony after a Friendswood Police investigation.

It's hard for Amy McClure to comprehend the turn of events because she had been buying insurance from Peralta for years.

"I'm sick, sick over it," said McClure, who first met Peralta a decade ago through her son-in-law.

For years, McClure paid her insurance through monthly installments that were directly deposited with her insurance company. In 2024, after losing her husband to Alzheimer's McClure said Peralta offered her a discount if she paid in full. Thinking that made financial sense, McClure paid her home, flood, car insurance, and her son's car directly to Peralta through several Venmo transfers.

Early in 2025, McClure's son was pulled over for a traffic stop. When they checked on their insurance, they were told their policies were cancelled.

"What would have happened if one of us wrecked the car? I would not have any coverage. What if somebody got hurt? I wouldn't be able to cover that either."

McClure filed a police report, and the Friendswood Police Department quickly found out that Peralta surrendered his insurance license a year ago. However, investigators believe he allegedly kept collecting premiums anyway.

"He stole just under $9,000," Friendswood PD detective Ed Delacerda said. "The advice I would give people out there is to verify their policies with the company, not through their agents. Not saying the agents are out there to get people, just to verify."

As for McClure, she says she is devastated. "I have 2 jobs, I barely make it work, and that money's gone."

Peralta has a court hearing at the Galveston County Courthouse on Wednesday. The Texas Department of Insurance says it can not comment on any pending investigations for additional charges.

