Constable deputies responding to active scene where multiple were stabbed in Spring, Pct.4 says

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials are responding to an active scene where multiple people were reportedly stabbed in the Spring area, according to Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Precinct.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

Constable deputies received a call about a weapons disturbance call in the 4400 block of McCLeester Drive, officials said.

It is unclear at this time the exact number of victims or if a suspect has been detained.

ABC13 HAS A CREW ON THE WAY TO THE SCENE TO UNCOVER MORE INFORMATION THAT WILL BE UPDATED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.