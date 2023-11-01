A mulch fire at a construction site has been burning since Friday, which has caused concerns for several residents in the Spring Branch area.

Mulch fire in Spring Branch expected to burn until Thursday, with no cause known, officials say

SPRING BRANCH, Texas (KTRK) -- A fire burning in Spring Branch near 2200 Hollister Road at a three-acre construction site has been active since last Friday, according to the Houston Fire Department.

HFD said the fire burned an area of mulch, tree debris, logs piled up about 15 feet high, and trees.

The construction company has hired a mitigation company to help put the fire out.

An official with the department told ABC13 there will be an HFD firefighter from the wildland firefighting group that will be a liaison with the contractors out at the location until the fire is completely extinguished.

People who live nearby are frustrated the fire wasn't put out when it started.

District A Council Member Amy Peck explained this fire is classified as a wildland-urban interface fire.

Peck explained that while water helps cool the top layer of debris, the rest burns.

Crews are required to move debris and let parts of the fire burn out.

HFD said the fire is under control.

The Houston Health Department is also monitoring the air quality in the area, which was within the healthy range as of the last report.

"I know they say the air quality is OK, but it doesn't smell that way, and honestly it's gotten worse," Spring Branch resident Jacqueline Marshall said.

Marshall said the area has smelled like a campfire for days.

It's unclear how the fire started, but crews expect it to be put out by Thursday.

Officials said the area is currently safe and that SBISD Police are working with HFD to make sure students at Cedar Brook Elementary are safe.

