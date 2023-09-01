A fire burning in Walker County, just north of Huntsville, has prompted a recommended evacuation within three miles of Lost Indian Camp Road.

6.5-mile stretch of FM-247 in Walker County closed as fire burns in wooded area north of Huntsville

WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- If your travels take you through I-45 just north of Huntsville, you may to notice a large smoke plume off in the distance due east.

According to the Walker County Office of Emergency Management, a major fire erupted Friday afternoon in a wooded area along Lost Indian Camp Road just off FM-247.

The cause of the fire is not immediately known, as well as reports of injuries.

The county's OEM recommended an evacuation for everything within three miles of Lost Indian Camp Road.

A closure is also in effect for a 6.5-mile stretch of FM-247, from FM-2989 to Pinedale Road.

The Walker County government website stated it issued a burn ban all the way back on July 31, which restricts most outdoor ignitions.

The reported burn area is located 83 miles outside of downtown Houston.

ABC13 is gathering facts on the fire, including whether any homes are being threaten. Tune into Eyewitness News broadcasts throughout the afternoon for live updates.