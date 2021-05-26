murder

2 MS-13 members convicted in 'satanic killing' of Houston teen get 40 years in prison

Man charged in 'satanic' killing to face judge

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two MS-13 gang members convicted of killing a teenage girl in an alleged satanic ritual in 2017 have each been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Diego Hernandez-Rivera, 22, otherwise known as "Scary," faced a judge on Monday, where he pleaded guilty to the murder of 15-year-old Genesis Cornejo. In exchange to pleading guilty, Hernandez-Rivera received 40 years in prison. He also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in exchange for 12 years in prison.

Hernandez-Rivera's sentences will run concurrently.

Hernandez-Rivera's partner, Miguel Alvarez-Flores, 26, also known as "Diabolico," pleaded guilty to murder in February and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

According to a release from the Harris County District Attorney's Office, prosecutors expected to show in court that Cornejo was dating a gang member and was chosen as a sacrifice and shot to death, likely because she disrespected their shrine to the Santa Muerte, the Saint of Death.

The video above is from 2017, in which Alvarez-Flores was due back in court.

Court documents reveal Diego Rivera (left) and Miguel Alvarez-Flores are accused of murdering a woman as a satanic offering.



"They're so violent that their activities get a lot of attention. Even drug cartels hire them as their muscle," explained University of Houston Sociology professor Luis Salinas.
