2 MS-13 members convicted in 'satanic killing' of Houston teen get 40 years in prison

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1780674" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Court documents reveal Diego Rivera (left) and Miguel Alvarez-Flores are accused of murdering a woman as a satanic offering.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two MS-13 gang members convicted of killing a teenage girl in an alleged satanic ritual in 2017 have each been sentenced to 40 years in prison.Diego Hernandez-Rivera, 22, otherwise known as "Scary," faced a judge on Monday, where he pleaded guilty to the murder of 15-year-old Genesis Cornejo. In exchange to pleading guilty, Hernandez-Rivera received 40 years in prison. He also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in exchange for 12 years in prison.Hernandez-Rivera's sentences will run concurrently.Hernandez-Rivera's partner, Miguel Alvarez-Flores, 26, also known as "Diabolico," pleaded guilty to murder in February and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.According to a release from the Harris County District Attorney's Office, prosecutors expected to show in court that Cornejo was dating a gang member and was chosen as a sacrifice and shot to death, likely because she disrespected their shrine to the Santa Muerte, the Saint of Death.