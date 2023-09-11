Police believe the vehicle at fault is a black four-door Cadillac that took off without checking on anyone.

2 motorcyclists injured in hit-and-run crash off North Freeway and Midland, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two motorcyclists are fighting for their lives after what Houston police are calling a hit-and run crash in north Houston.

The crash happened at about 8 p.m. Sunday along the North Freeway feeder.

Police say several motorcycles traveling northbound on the freeway were hit.

The vehicle at fault, which police believe is a black four-door Cadillac, took off without checking on anyone.

A man and woman were were taken to a hospital. At last check, police said the man was in critical condition, and the woman was stable.