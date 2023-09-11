WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

2 motorcyclists injured in hit-and-run crash off North Freeway and Midland, Houston police say

KTRK logo
Monday, September 11, 2023 2:07PM
2 motorcyclists hurt in hit-and-run off North Freeway, HPD says
EMBED <>More Videos

Police believe the vehicle at fault is a black four-door Cadillac that took off without checking on anyone.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two motorcyclists are fighting for their lives after what Houston police are calling a hit-and run crash in north Houston.

The crash happened at about 8 p.m. Sunday along the North Freeway feeder.

Police say several motorcycles traveling northbound on the freeway were hit.

The vehicle at fault, which police believe is a black four-door Cadillac, took off without checking on anyone.

A man and woman were were taken to a hospital. At last check, police said the man was in critical condition, and the woman was stable.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW