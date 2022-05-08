Deputies investigating if motorcyclist ran red light before deadly crash in Atascocita area

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcyclist was killed after slamming into the back of a minivan in the Atascocita area Saturday night, according to Harris County deputies.The crash happened at about 10 p.m. on Will Clayton Parkway and June Forest, where deputies said the motorcyclist may have run a red light.The motorcycle rider was traveling westbound on Will Clayton when the minivan was turning onto the intersection on June Forest, according to authorities.Deputies said they found the motorcyclist dead at the scene.No one in the minivan was injured.