ABC13 speaks with expert on outlaw gangs after motorcycle club member accused of killing rival

A former Harris County Precinct 4 deputy has been charged with murder in the death of Jesse Metzger, a rival member of a gang that's an offshoot of the infamous Bandidos.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of murdering another man as they drove along the North Freeway feeder road in January has once again shined a light on outlaw motorcycle gangs in Texas.

Aaron Grant, 36, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Jesse Metzger, 32. Metzger was killed as he drove his motorcycle in the early morning of January 27th.

At first, investigators believed the motive may have been road rage, but then they learned the two men were members of rival outlaw motorcycle gangs.

According to court records, Grant is a member of BEAST, or Brothers East, motorcycle club, and Metzger was with the Sun Devils, an offshoot of the infamous Bandidos.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Grant was shot from an SUV.

ABC13 spoke with outlaw gang expert Steve Cook.

"What generally triggers the violence?" ABC13 reporter Jessica Willey.

"This is nothing more than the toughest kid in the schoolyard. That's what's behind it," Cook replied.

Cook is a 30-year police officer in the Kansas City area and also the executive director of the Midwest Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Investigators Association. He said outlaw biker gangs are more prevalent than people might think.

"What we see now is everyone is growing rapidly, and it's drawing them into constant conflict across the U.S. and abroad," Cook said.

Unlike street gangs, Cook said, biker gangs are more cohesive in their criminal enterprise, and they don't target innocent people.

However, instances of violence like this recent one in north Harris County or the deadly shootout in Waco in 2015 can always make innocent people victims.

Nine people were killed, and 18 were wounded in a shootout between members of the Bandidos and Cossacks. The massacre made headlines for months.

"For a lot of people, it's 'I don't ride a motorcycle. I don't go to Sturgis. I don't do these things. So, it doesn't impact me,' but, in reality, they're shooting each other all over the place. In bars, restaurants," Cook warned.

Grant's attorney, Joe David Wells, told ABC13 he looks forward to defending Grant and that "the fact that he may have belonged to a motorcycle club does not make him a criminal."

Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators seem to think the affiliation speaks to the motive. Prosecutors have asked the court to photograph Grant's tattoos "to show motive for the crime and punishment purposes."

Cook said what Grant is accused of, in a twisted way, could get him rewarded.

"It's definitely a badge of honor," he said.

Grant remains in jail on a $200,000 bond. He is also a former Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable.

Full Statement from Grant's Attorney, Joe David Wells:

There is lots of work and investigation still to be done in Mr. Grant's case. The fact that he may have belonged to a motorcycle club does not make him a criminal. Lots of people ride with and belong to motorcycle clubs. My gut tells me ther is more to this case than has been reported. I look forward to putting on a vigorous defense of Mr. Grant.

