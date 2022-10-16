Man shot after argument between 2 groups of bikers in southwest Houston parking lot, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot after an argument between bikers in a parking lot in southwest Houston, according to police.

At about 1 a.m., Houston Police Department officers responded to a shooting at Beechnut Street and West Sam Houston Parkway.

According to HPD, there was a gathering in the Food Town shopping center parking lot and two groups of bikers got into an argument.

Someone pulled out a gun and shot a man in the stomach, according to police.

Investigators said the man was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Police have not released a description of the shooter and no arrests have been made.