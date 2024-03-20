Man sentenced after planned robbery ends in shooting death of biker gang members in La Marque

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man reached a plea agreement for his role in a deadly shooting involving members of the outlaw biker gang, the Bandidos, nearly two years later.

On Monday, Anthony Terrell Miles was sentenced to 50 years in prison after being indicted for capital murder and pleading guilty to murder.

Investigators said the series of events happened on May 15, 2022, when Miles and a co-conspirator, Marvkese Crawford, plotted to rob Audry Eugene Wayne Fuller III, and Jarrod Lee Clark.

Miles and Crawford lured Fuller, an apparent member of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club, and Clark, an apparent Bandidos prospect, by pretending to buy drugs from them at a home in La Marque.

According to the Galveston District Attorney's Office, Crawford drew a weapon, prompting Fuller and Clark to do the same.

Crawford, Fuller, and Miles were all struck by bullets during the shootout, according to officials.

Investigators said Crawford died while running through the backyard, and Clark dragged Fuller out of the house and drove him to a hospital, where he died.

At the plea hearing Monday, Crawford and Fuller's mothers and grandmothers told the court how the loss of their sons has affected the family and community.

After the hearing, La Marque Police Detective Matthew Cypert said he was "glad to bring to justice all involved parties. We could not have solved the puzzle without all officers, investigators, forensic scientists, and experts involved."

Clark still faces charges of narcotics trafficking and tampering with evidence.

The La Marque City Police Department, DPS Crime Labs, Harris County High Tech Crimes Unit, Galveston County Sheriff's Office, and the Galveston County Medical Examiner were all involved in the investigation. ADA Kate Willis noted that firearms analysis by LMPD Det. Gene Crow DPS Forensic Scientist John-William Knight and the DPS Laredo Firearms Division were instrumental in solving the case.