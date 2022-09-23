Deadly crash involving motorcycle blocking N. Braeswood at 610 W. Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle forced a closure on North Braeswood Boulevard at 610 West Loop, according to authorities.

The Houston Police Department's Vehicular Crimes officers responded to the crash, which was reported at about 6 a.m. Friday in west Houston.

SkyEye was at the scene and captured the video above, showing the motorcycle tipped over and in pieces in the middle of the intersection.

According to video, it appears the motorcycle rammed into the back of a vehicle.

Houston police vehicles are blocking off the intersection as crews work to clear the scene, but drivers are still able to use the West Loop.