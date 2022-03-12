child abandoned

Parents of 4 children found abandoned appear in court, mother post bail

By
Parents accused of abandoning 4 children appear in court

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- The parents of four children found abandoned in Spring appeared in court early Saturday morning.

Angela Huff, 27, and Markel Dorsey, 31, have been charged with multiple offenses.

Huff has been charged with 4 counts of abandoning a child under 15 and has since posted bond.

Dorsey went in front of a judge Saturday at about 7:30 a.m. He is being charged with evading arrest after he attempted to flee the scene once officers arrived.

He has also been charged with violating a protective order for having contact with Huff regarding another case.

A judge set Dorsey's bond at just over $27,000. Personal bond was not granted as the judge said she fears for he is a flight risk and is concerned for Huff's safety. Dorsey remains in jail.

As for the children, Child Protective Services has gotten involved since Thursday, when the children were found.

