3 children found alone in street, 1 found in house in Spring, sheriff's office says

@HCSOTexas units responded to a welfare check at the 4000 blk of Cypress Hill Drive. Three children (oldest was abt 4 yoa), in various stages of undress, were found standing on the roadway. A toddler was found inside an adjacent residence. All four abandoned, with no adult 1/2 pic.twitter.com/0plJPY3ZTN — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 11, 2022

supervision. The home was

unkept and in disarray. In addition to HCSO Investigators, CPS has responded to the scene. Follow-up investigation is underway. If you have any info regarding this incident, please call us at 713-221-6000 #HouNews 2/2 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 11, 2022

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Four children, the eldest just 4 years old, were found alone in Spring, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.Deputies told ABC13 that they were called to do a welfare check at 10:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Cypress Hill Drive.When they arrived, they found three children outside wandering in the middle of the street. A toddler was found inside a home nearby, and there were no adults around. One of the children was naked.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez described the condition of the home inside as being in disarray.Investigators talked to the children, kept them warm and gave them food. All of the kids appeared to be in good health, officials said.CPS is involved. Authorities are questioning the mother.According to a sergeant at the scene, a family friend arrived and that person is taking care of the children.