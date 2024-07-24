Video shows EMS rescuing newborn abandoned in dumpster near SW Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Video you will only see on ABC13 shows the moments EMS pulled a newborn boy from a dumpster Sunday just before 2 p.m.

The dumpster is behind an apartment complex on Dashwood Drive in southwest Houston.

ABC13 is working to confirm with the police the details we learned from the apartment manager.

The manager said a taco truck employee gave birth inside a nearby food truck and dumped the baby in the dumpster before coming back to clean up the mobile restaurant.

In a video taken by witnesses, EMS can be seen next to a dumpster piled with trash, wrapping the newborn baby boy in a blanket.

In the video, you can see that his hair is still wet, his umbilical cord looks fresh, and his skin still looks pink and pruned.

Police said someone was walking by the dumpster Sunday just before 2 p.m. when they heard the baby crying and called for help. EMS found the baby inside a bag, in the dumpster, alive and alert.

Tuesday afternoon, ABC13 saw investigators with the Houston Police Department focusing their attention on that food truck where the baby was supposedly born.

Investigators took pictures inside and spoke to multiple people who witnesses say are employees and owners.

The apartment manager said this truck had only been parked there for about three months.

Police said the baby boy went to the hospital, where he was determined to be in good health and is now with Child Protective Services. Police are working to learn who abandoned the baby.

