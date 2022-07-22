Mother accused of leaving 3-year-old girl in middle of busy Alief-area street

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother has been charged after she allegedly left her 3-year-old daughter in the middle of a busy street during rush hour near the Alief area.Suncearia Horton, 27, is charged with endangering a child.She allegedly left the 3-year-old child in the 14500 block of Empanada Drive on Thursday without any adult supervision.According to charging documents, Horton attempted to leave the child with her mother-in-law.However, officials said the mother-in-law was so intoxicated she could not spell her own name.Harris County sheriff's deputies said the mother-in-law smelled like alcohol and was visibly drinking whisky in front of them.It was unclear if the mother-in-law would also face charges.