Mother accused of leaving 3-year-old girl in middle of busy Alief-area street

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother has been charged after she allegedly left her 3-year-old daughter in the middle of a busy street during rush hour near the Alief area.

Suncearia Horton, 27, is charged with endangering a child.

She allegedly left the 3-year-old child in the 14500 block of Empanada Drive on Thursday without any adult supervision.

According to charging documents, Horton attempted to leave the child with her mother-in-law.

However, officials said the mother-in-law was so intoxicated she could not spell her own name.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said the mother-in-law smelled like alcohol and was visibly drinking whisky in front of them.

It was unclear if the mother-in-law would also face charges.
