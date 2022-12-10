Mom fatally hit by Porsche while walking with her children in N. Houston, HCSO says

A mother was fatally hit by a Porsche while walking with her young children and their father near Rankin Park in north Houston, police say.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother was killed in front of her children while walking along a road in north Harris County late Friday, according to sheriff's deputies.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash in the 530 block of Rankin Road at about 11:45 p.m.

HCSO said Elia Orlando was walking west with her husband, Anthony Orlando, with their two children along the shoulder in the grass.

Anthony Orlando told deputies Elia Orlando stepped onto the road, yelling at a speeding vehicle that had passed while a Porsche Cayenne SUV was traveling westbound.

Investigators said Anthony Orlando pushed their children out of the way and attempted to grab his wife when he saw the Porsche coming their way.

Elia Orlando was struck by the Porsche and transported to HCA Houston Northwest Hospital with serious injuries, where she later died.

The father was transported to the same hospital for treatment to his left arm that was hit by the passenger side mirror, officials said.

Investigators said one of the children is about 8 to 10 years old, and the other is a toddler, neither of them were physically injured.

The driver of the Porsche immediately stopped her vehicle, called 911, and began CPR on Elia Orlando, according to deputies.

HCSO said the driver did not show signs of intoxication. Records show the driver is not charged.

This crash remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.